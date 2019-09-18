Texas Oklahoma Fair gives back to WF community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the past 25 years the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club has made sure the Texas Oklahoma Fair went on as planned. They do it for two reasons, the fun of the fair and as a fundraiser.
“Some of the organizations we give back to are the Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, The Kitchen,” chairman of the fair John Golden said.
Each year they donate around $50,000 to local organizations one of the organizations that they donated too called "Play For All Community Playground," is at this year’s fair, they have an entire room.
“The Lions Club stepped forward with a check for us and then when the Texas Oklahoma Fair got started they said how would you like to do an obstacle course for everybody and showcase your playground, and we'll give you the room free,” project manager for the community playground Candy Tucker said.
Their goal is to raise money for a playground that’s inclusive and can be used by all kids.
“There are 1,700 children in the Wichita Falls area that are classified by the census bureau as disabled and they have no place to play,” Tucker said.
The way the playgrounds built, it’s made to be durable enough to last years in the Texas heat.
“There’s a cool coat that is a third layer on all of the metal parts that keep them from getting hot in the sun,” Tucker said.
You can check out their obstacle course and find out more about their playground inside the Kiowa Hotel and Casino Board Room right behind the exhibition hall inside the MPEC.
To find out more about donating to their project, check out the links they have on their website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.