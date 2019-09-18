TxDot, United Regional, offering car seat checks Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of Transportation and United Regional are partnering again to help prevent the most common cause of child death.
On Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. they will be checking to make sure car seats are properly installed for anyone that comes.
They are hoping to help prevent more kids from becoming a statistic.
“We did lose 118 kids in Texas because they weren’t properly restrained and buckled into a car, two of those died right here in this nine-county district that’s taken care of by Wichita Falls,” TxDOT public information officer Adele Lewis said.
TxDOT will have free or discounted car seats at the event for those eligible. The check will be at the parking lot across from 110 Lee St.
If you can’t make the event, you can schedule a check with TxDOT by texting 940-704-4133.
