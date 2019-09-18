Watching the remnants of tropical depression Imelda

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Like we’ve seen all week, the radar is clear across the region while tropical depression Imelda spins over the Houston area. That part of Texas could see 5 to 8 inches of rain through Thursday morning. The high-impact rains will drift north over the piney woods between now and Friday. Unfortunately, it looks like the beneficial rain will remain east of Texoma. Still, we’ll go with slight rain chances through the weekend. High temperatures will remain around 90 degrees through early next week.
For Wednesday, sunny and very warm with southeast winds 5 to 10. We’ll be in the upper 80s by noon. Highs will be in the low mid 90s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.