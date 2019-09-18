Watching the remnants of tropical depression Imelda

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Like we’ve seen all week, the radar is clear across the region while tropical depression Imelda spins over the Houston area. That part of Texas could see 5 to 8 inches of rain through Thursday morning. The high-impact rains will drift north over the piney woods between now and Friday. Unfortunately, it looks like the beneficial rain will remain east of Texoma. Still, we’ll go with slight rain chances through the weekend. High temperatures will remain around 90 degrees through early next week.