Woman in custody after violent threats

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A woman was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 18 around 9 p.m. for threatening to physically harm someone and then resisting arrest.
Skyler Nichole Gaines, 21, was arrested with Terroristic Threat and Resisting Arrest charges.
Officers were called for a disturbance and were speaking with the involved party when Gaines arrived on scene. She was verbally aggressive towards all officers on scene and the victim. She then threatened to physically harm the victim and began walking up the stairs while shouting profanities.
Gaines had to be escorted back down the stairs by officers and she continued to scream and threaten to beat the victim. She started back up the stairs and then told the victim that she was going to kill them; this led to the Terroristic Threat charge. Officers attempted to arrest Gaines but were stopped by bystanders on their first attempt.
Gaines screamed that she hadn’t done anything and tried to walk away. Officers grabbed her by the wrists but she pulled her arms back and refused to cooperate. She was then wrestled to the ground where she threatened physical violence towards police.
Gaines is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $1500 bond for both charges.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.