Annetta Pope officially announces her run for Justice of the Peace

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Thursday, September 19, at 10:00 a.m. former Wichita Falls City Councilor Annetta Pope announced her candidacy for Justice of the Peace, Precinct one, Place one in Wichita County, at the Wichita County Courthouse.
Pope is a Wichita Falls native and served in the Air Force for more than 23 years as a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer.
She served two terms on City Council for District two from 2011 to 2015, during the drought.
Annetta Pope has served on many boards throughout the city, including the United Way Board, United Regional Foundation Board and various others during her time in City Council.
She is currently serving University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls.
