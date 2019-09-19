Basketball officials needed!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - October is just around the corner which means basketball season is also only a few weeks away and similar to football, basketball officials are needed.
It might not be the most glamorous thing, but officials and referees are crucial to allowing our athletes to compete and there is a state-wide shortage.
The Vice President of the Wichita Falls area of basketball officials says being an official is about more than just a paycheck.
“It really is a brotherhood," WFABOA trainer of officials Randall Arbuckle said. "A lot of the guys that officiate basketball or officiate football, they also officiate basketball, baseball and softball because you get the itch, you enjoy it, like making that extra money.”
Arbuckle says the Wichita Falls area chapter still needs about 15 more officials this season and he says their training will start next Wednesday but it is OK to join late.
The pay is $70 per game for varsity-level games.
You can visit https://www.wfaboa.com/ to sign up as an official and find more information on training.
