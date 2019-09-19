Falls Town Flyers to face the Dallas Sidekicks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Falls Town Flyers, a member of the USAPSL, will host a sports filled weekend at the Kay Yeager Coliseum, beginning with a two day dodgeball tournament to benefit the Greater Wichita Falls Soccer Association, and closing the weekend with a friendly match against the Dallas Sidekicks of the Major Arena Soccer League.
The match will take place on October 27 at 4:00 pm, with doors to the KYC opening at 3:00. Both teams will be on the field post game for a fan meet and greet.
The organizations collaborated to bring the offseason match to Wichita Falls, with a second match between the two teams at the Sidekicks home arena in November.
Starting September 20, the $10 general admission tickets can be purchased by visiting www.fallstownflyers.com, or by contacting the box office.
SIDENOTE: Former Rider Raider Josh Peloquin and MSU grad Nathan Clark have started training with the Dallas Sidekicks to progress their career.
A team official told us they are excited for their players to be recognized for the work put in and the talent pool available in Texoma.
But before the match, starting Friday, October 25, the Flyers will put on Dodge for a Cause, a tournament to benefit the GWFSA.
The tournament is open to all members of the community age 16 and older, with Friday evening designated for area college students.
The 6-8 person coed teams will compete for the top three places.
Registration begins Friday, September 20 and information can be found by visiting www.fallstownflyers.com. To close the event filled weekend, the Flyers will face the Dallas Sidekicks in a friendly match at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.
