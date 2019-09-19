Rain chances get a little better for the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We continue to track rain chances into the weekend, while the search for genuaine fall weather continues. As we battle the worst drought in years here in north Texas, tropical depression Imelda which is bringing flooding rains to southeast Texas, is showing litte movement. Based on new weather data, it looks like our rain chances will be based on isolated thunderstorms through the weekend.
The remnants of tropical depression Imelda have been hammering Beaumont overnight with life-threatening flooding. Eventually, the rains from Imelda move north toward the Red River but stay mainly over east Texas. Still, we’ll go with slight rain chances through the weekend. High temperatures will remain around 90 degrees through early next week
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
