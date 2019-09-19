Texas football players show support for rival after serious injury

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - North of Dallas near the Oklahoma border a middle school quarterback will be sitting on the sidelines this season, but kids from a rival team are making sure he’s still part of the action
Whitesboro 7th grade quarterback Jacob Knights season ended on the field in Gunter on Thursday from a broken leg, but after the game it was his competition that gave him a memory he will never forget.
“It will get better soon. Its just stages in life,” Knight said.
The football game between Gunter and Whitesboro’s seventh graders had just started when one play stopped everything.
“I snapped the ball, ran outside. I was trying to read the guy where he was going to go, and then he just came at me,” Knight said.
“I tracked him, and then hit him. And I hit him kind of high, around his abs area,” Kane Bolt said.
Gunter’s Kane Bolt tackled Jacob Knight on what seemed like a routine play.
“I took the hit, and I fell down and my leg started hurting. It hurt instantly,” Knight said.
“Then I landed on him funny, and his leg snapped. I heard a pop when it happened,” Bolt said.
Jacob broke his femur, ending his season.
“I knew I wasn’t going to get to play no more,” Knight said.
“I like freaked out. I didn’t really know what happened,” Bolt said.
However, Kane and the rest of his Gunter teammates didn’t forget about Jacob.
“I got a couple numbers from some of the Whitesboro people, and I stepped in, kept getting updates from when he was going into surgery,” Bolt said.
Along with the support from his own school Jacob received two cards with signatures from every player on Gunter’s team along with some candy. But more importantly Kane paid a visit to Jacob in his home.
“Very helpful for me, I know they supported me and stuff, and know they didn’t mean to do it, and they just wanted to help me,” Knight said.
“You know, you obviously didn’t mean to do it and everyone was kind of devastated about it, and it just feels good,” Bolt said.
“I just like to thank them for all of their support,” Knight said.
Jacob’s father Jason does say his son will be fully healed to play sports again in 6 months.
