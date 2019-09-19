WF plans for more bike lanes in 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While the budget for the city of Wichita Falls has been approved without money for cycling improvements, officials already know how they'll get it all done. They plan to use around $200,000 to add more bicycle lanes in Wichita Falls.
“We will go back to city council and do an amendment to the budget with the amount that we decide to move forward with,” Wichita Falls director of transportation John Burrus said. “That’s going to come to about 50 miles of roadway, so that 200 thousand will have a very significant impact.”
To get the funds for the project, they plan on going to the city council for an amendment to the budget in January. Burrus says they hope to start work by the end of March.
One member of the city's bike action committee told me what this means for cyclists...
“It will give us another riding option other than the Circle Trail, and just safety for being in the city,” member of Bike Wichita Falls Diana Snow said.
She hopes the project encourages more people to go out and ride. “If it could become more of a normal thing, I think it would be healthier for us,” Snow said.
The fast pace the projects moving at comes thanks to the constant support and feedback from the public.
“It's one of those things that the excitement moved faster than our budget process,” Burrus said.
The city chose shared bike lines as the most efficient way to spend funds, and while the current goal is to have 50 miles of lanes, they’ve mapped out over a hundred to work on down the road.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.