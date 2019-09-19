YMCA Bill Bartley Family Branch unveils Playground Imagination™

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Wichita Falls YMCA BIll Bartley Family Branch unveiled a movable, indoor playground for their members.
The project came together thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wichita Falls and KaBOOM!, a national non-profit that helps children find safe places to play near wherever they are.
With this partnership they are able to provide the necessary resources to their staff and members to enjoy themselves and use their imagination.
They say that the fun is not limited to kids, everyone and anyone can use their imagination to create new ways to play.
The unveiling of the playground got underway a little after 11:30 a.m. quickly followed by a local preschool class getting to practice using their imagination.
