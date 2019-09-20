Airman charged with 2 counts of sexual assault of a minor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 23-year-old Dylan Andrew Jack, an airman at Sheppard Air Force Base, is in the Wichita County jail for two charges of sexual assault of a minor.
On September 5, 2019 the WFPD was informed of a possible sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. The PD then got in contact with the Office of Special Investigations at Sheppard AFB. OSI corroborated that a sexual assault by an airman was reported and they revealed Jack’s identity to the WFPD.
After an interview with the victim by Forensic Interviewer Denise Roberts, the victim revealed that she had met Jack at the mall where they exchanged Snapchat usernames. The victim said she disclosed her age to Jack who revealed he was 23. When they met up again 6 months later, the victim said they had sexual intercourse twice after she snuck out to meet Jack, who took her his home. She also described a similar encounter the following evening.
Dylan Andrew Jack remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Friday, September 20, 2019 on a bond of $100,000 for both charges of Sexual Assault, which hold a second degree felony each.
