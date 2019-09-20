Airman charged with 2 counts of sexual assault of a minor

After an interview with the victim by Forensic Interviewer Denise Roberts, the victim revealed that she had met Jack at the mall where they exchanged Snapchat usernames. The victim said she disclosed her age to Jack who revealed he was 23. When they met up again 6 months later, the victim said they had sexual intercourse twice after she snuck out to meet Jack, who took her his home. She also described a similar encounter the following evening.