Caribfest kicks off at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students at MSU Texas are dancing the night away, celebrating the mustang tradition that draws thousands of students and community members to campus.
Hosted by the universities Caribbean Students Organization, Caribfest has two goals, to promote their diverse cultures and to give back to the community of Wichita Falls. At tonight’s beauty pageant, five ladies competed against one other for the chance to be crowned Miss Caribfest 2019.
“This year it could be the island of St. Kitts, it could be someone from right here in Texas that actually goes away with the crown, we’ll just have to wait and see,” Mendelson said.
This tradition that started over 20 years ago has been kept alive thanks to the large Caribbean student population at MSU. “Everybody does get homesick around their own independence times and carnival times, so it was decided that we do this as a means to showcase our culture and as well give back to the community,” Mendelson said.
“You can see our costumes, our bands, our music, everything, just come and enjoy yourself and it’s a time to free up and feel the vibes together,” organizer Tahyra Noel said.
Every year the proceeds from Caribfest are donated to a good cause. This year they'll be given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and to Booker T Washington elementary school.
“I want it to be an encouragement for people to visit the Caribbean islands, to explore Caribbean culture and just to embrace us as we embrace Wichita Falls,” Noel said.
Caribfest still has plenty of events happening in the next two days, tomorrow night they’ll host their Soca show featuring music from the islands and on Saturday, their parade goes right through the middle of campus. It’s free and everyone in Texoma are encouraged to head to campus and check it out.
