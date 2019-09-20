Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to child

In this photo taken Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an injured bobcat stares from the back of an SUV after a Colorado Springs, Colo., woman placed it in her car, just inches away from where her child was sitting in a safety seat. The woman was trying to help the cat, which was possibly hit by a vehicle, but the agency says the cat posed a threat to her and her boy and that it's better to let officials handle injured wildlife, especially predators like bobcats. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP) (Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)