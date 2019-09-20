Inside look at new addition to Barnett Road Medical Building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Open seating, a play area and hallways that are easy to navigate are all intentional design features for United Regional’s new space at their Barnett Road Medical Building.
Maria Avalos played a big part in making the space a reality. “We really wanted to make our clinic more inviting to patients, so when you walk in you'll see an open waiting room area,” Avalos said.
She had a central role since the project's infancy. “It really has been a rollercoaster. It's been an almost a two-year journey,” she said.
As the Director of Primary Care and Sub-Specialty, Avalos handles the operations of everything that goes on in the clinic. So, she knows exactly what needs to be done to make sure doctors can focus on doing their jobs so that patients receive good care. She said the additional space will help them do just that.
“Patients do get lost. We’re a very large building. Some of the design changes that we’ve made will make the clinic easier for patients to access…increasing the space and the capacity that we have will allow us to get patients seen with physicians sooner,” Avalos stated.
The addition includes exam rooms, spaces where patients can receive counseling, and spaces where they can sign up for appointments with more privacy.
It is the new home for family medicine, so naturally there's a play area for kids.
President and CEO of United Regional Health Care System, Phyllis Cowling says it is more than just a shiny new building, “It's really about an investment in our community. We now have a place to put providers for them to practice.”
Meaning there will be more OBGYNs and Urologists under one roof, bringing about a healthier community as a whole
Avalos added, “We really focus on providing the best experience we can for our patients because there are studies that support that that leads to better health outcomes, happier and healthier patients.”
The new space at the Barnett Road Medical Building will have its officially opening day on September 23, but doctors are expected to start seeing patients as soon as Saturday, September 21.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.