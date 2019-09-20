Man attempts to rob disabled woman

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 26-year-old Angel Christopher Solorzano is charged with aggravated robbery after an attempt to steal the donation bucket from a disabled volunteer picking up donations from a gas station.
On Thursday, September 19, 2019 at around 1:18 pm officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the Love’s on Central Freeway in reference to an aggravated robbery.
Upon arrival at the scene the WFPD spoke with the victim who claimed she was inside the store collecting money for the Children’s Miracle Network when she was approached by Solorzano who asked the victim for information about where he might be able to purchase a bus ticket to Fort Worth. While the victim was answering to Solorzano he reached down and grabbed the donation bucket from the lap of the victim, who was in a wheelchair and does not have full use of her arms, and then attempted to flee the scene.
A witness on the scene chased Solorzano around the store and onto the nearby access road where they confronted Solorzano and told him return the money to the victim at which time Solorzano threw a backpack at the witness and hit them in the face with his fist. Solorzano then reveled a knife and told the witness to, “back up.”
Solorzano continued to run down the access road and was again confronted by two separate witnesses. One of these witnesses had a firearm and held Solorzano at gunpoint until police arrived on scene.
Solorzano had taken around $60 in loose, crumpled bills.
Officers placed Solorzano into custody and took him to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with one count of Aggravated Robbery.
Solorzano remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $50,000 bond as of Friday, September 20, 2019.
