Man attempts to rob disabled woman

Upon arrival at the scene the WFPD spoke with the victim who claimed she was inside the store collecting money for the Children’s Miracle Network when she was approached by Solorzano who asked the victim for information about where he might be able to purchase a bus ticket to Fort Worth. While the victim was answering to Solorzano he reached down and grabbed the donation bucket from the lap of the victim, who was in a wheelchair and does not have full use of her arms, and then attempted to flee the scene.