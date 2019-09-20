Off & on rain chances continue for the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! As you begin to wake up temperatures will be on either side on 70°. By 8AM nearing 71°, 10AM 76° by lunchtime nearing 81° and a high today around 89°. Clouds will thicken as the day goes on under partly cloudy skies. Showers are already starting to develop in our most southwestern counties. Expect that to be much of the same for the remainder of today. Any plans for tonight maybe impacted by a passing thunderstorm. We’re trending to stay dry through the afternoon, with the best shot at seeing any showers between 3PM and 9PM.
Rain chances decreasing heading overnight into Saturday but we can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm. Lows will be around 70°. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s for most of Texoma tomorrow under partly cloudy skies. Very similar to today, off and on rain showers likely for Saturday as well.
The off and on rain chance continues due to tropical moisture that is moving into our area bringing our rain chances up well into the weekend. We’ll see more seasonable temperatures for the remainder of the weekend and the rest of next week due to cloud cover with our highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
So overall plan ahead for today and the weekend. Keep the umbrella & rain jacket handy! And as always, stay up to date on the First Alert Weather App.
Have a great Friday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
