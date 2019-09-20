Off & on rain chances continue for the weekend

Good morning Texoma! As you begin to wake up temperatures will be on either side on 70°. By 8AM nearing 71°, 10AM 76° by lunchtime nearing 81° and a high today around 89°. Clouds will thicken as the day goes on under partly cloudy skies. Showers are already starting to develop in our most southwestern counties. Expect that to be much of the same for the remainder of today. Any plans for tonight maybe impacted by a passing thunderstorm. We’re trending to stay dry through the afternoon, with the best shot at seeing any showers between 3PM and 9PM.