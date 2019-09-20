Red River Harley Davidson partner build with WFISD wins People’s Choice Award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center (CEC) partnered with Red River Harley Davidson for a “partnership build," for the, “Battle of the Kings.”
52 dealerships and 52 schools across the country competed in the motorcycle building challenge that was judged in May.
The WFISD’s build, S.B.H.T., took home a People’s Choice Award in this nationwide event.
Today we spoke with the Crew Chief Bobbie Gilmore about what it was like to work with the eager amateur mechanics at the CEC.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.