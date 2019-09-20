UPDATE: LPD identifies homicide victim from NW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has officially released the identity of a man killed earlier this week in Northwest Lawton.
The victim has been identified as Mark Gustafson.
Gustafson was shot and killed at a home in the 4300 block of NW Pollard on Wednesday evening.
According to information found on a GoFundMe Page via Facebook, Gustafson was a member of the Wichita Mountains Estates Volunteer Fire Department.
The Lawton Police Department has not released any more details about the shooting at this time.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.