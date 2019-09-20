Local veteran using rooftop-billboard to find job

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -An out-of-work veteran is taking control of his destiny. He has placed a billboard with credentials and a contact number on the roof of his home.
“I started applying for factory jobs hospital, jobs at convenient stores, just different places in town. I had not got any response whatsoever,” said Michael Owens.
Micheal Owens has been out of work for three months, and that is when he got an idea to put a billboard on the roof of his house, which sees a lot of nearby traffic.
“I thought huh this might be a way that I can market myself. So I came back, and I thought about it for a couple of weeks, and I made one,” said Owens
It has been up for a week and a half, and he said since putting the sign up he has gotten more responses than he thought he would.
“My friends and family think it is a great idea. I actually get random phone calls from strangers with ideas and suggestions. It is exciting, and I love it.” I did not think I would get that big a response, "said Owens.
Owens said everyone that he talks to thought it was a great idea. Including the ladies from Express Employment Professionals that help with job placement.
“Absolutely! I think it is a great marketing idea. It is definitely thinking outside of the box, ”said Heather Looney.
Tammie Bridges and Heather Looney work with job seekers every day, so they understand the frustration.
“I guess the best advice I could give someone to be consistent and persistent we have many people that we work with on a daily basis and so the more that you call and let us know what you’re looking for work we will get you that job because we love what we do. We love people,” said Tammie Bridges Express Employement Professionals.
Michael Owens can be reached at (919)-602-9672.
