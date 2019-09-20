WFPD: Old High student ticketed for stuffing a potato in an exhaust pipe

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said a 17-year-old Wichita Falls High School student was given a citation Thursday afternoon after security cameras captured him stuffing a potato in a motorcycle exhaust pipe.
According to the police report, another student approached several off-duty officers who were working security at the school. The student told the officers something had been done to his motorcycle.
The officers followed the student to his motorcycle, and after inspecting it, discovered a potato had been stuffed inside the exhaust pipe. The report said officers tried to use pocketknives to get the potato out, but could only cut chunks off. The entire exhaust pipe had to be removed to get the potato out.
Once officers got the potato out, they realized it had been stuffed with a handful of coins. Officers said several cars were lined up behind the motorcycle, and if it had been turned on, the coins could have damaged the other vehicles.
After watching security footage of the incident, a school administrator recognized the student. When officers went to speak to him, he told them “he was just playing a joke.” He was given a citation for Criminal Mischief and sent back to class.
No arrests were made.
