Decent Rain Chances Saturday night into Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We got some good rain in the area Friday evening with almost an inch of rain in Wichita Falls. There are a handful of rain chances over the next five days with the best chances coming Sunday morning and through the day Tuesday. The future tracker shows most of the shower and thunderstorm activity mainly west over the Vernon, Quanah, and Altus areas through the night.
The best rain chances for Wichita Falls may actually be during the midday and afternoon hours Sunday. We could see rain accumulations of an inch or more for Lawton, Altus, and Quanah. Despite the autumnal equinox coming Monday we could see a few 90 degree days for what should be the first week of Fall.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.