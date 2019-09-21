Man tries to steal Children’s Miracle Network donations; Victim speaks out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man is behind bars after Wichita Falls Police Department say he took charity money from a woman in a wheelchair. Now, she is speaking out about the incident.
Mistey Raley has a strong bond with her children. “I am so proud of them – proud of both of them,” she said as she showed pictures of her son and daughter.
Raley also had a third child, a boy, who was born with tachypnea which made it hard for him to breath. “If it wasn’t for the Miracle Network I wouldn’t have been able to afford him being in there,” she said.
Her son passed away at 16 after falling from a moving car.
Even after experiencing so much pain in her life, Raley still finds it in her heart to give back to those who have helped her.
Every year Loves Truck Stop collects money for the Children’s Miracle Network. “My daughter works at Love’s Truck Stop. She is one of the managers there,” Raley said.
Yesterday Raley carried a bucket on her lap as she rolled her wheelchair around through the convenience store to help her daughter collect money.
That is when a young man walked up to her. “He seemed like a normal kid. He was asking me questions saying that he was afoot and needed a bus ticket to get back to Dallas,” Raley remembers.
As she was telling him about a charity that might be able to help, the unthinkable happened. “He grabbed my bucket and took off,” she said.
Raley said several people ran out of the store and chased the man down the street.
He turn out to be 26-year-old Angel Solorzano. After threatening one person with a knife, another bystander held him at gunpoint until the police arrived. He sits in Wichita County Jail tonight facing an aggravated robbery charge.
Officers were able to get the $60 dollars’ worth of donations back, which CMN Specialist Shelby Reese says may not sound like much, but it matters.
“Monies that donors give to CMN really touches all our kids here in Texoma. It really left me speechless when I found out the news. You know, you just think of ‘That’s $60 less that can’t help kids,” Reese said.
Raley said she only has one question for the man who tried to steal the money, “I would just ask him why he did it.”
But she is glad that the people around her stepped up to help, “They're heroes in my opinion. I'm feeling grateful.”
Children’s Miracle Network and Loves Truck Stop on Central Expressway are partnering up to raise money for the charity to help children at United Regional Hospital. They are holding a carnival at the truck stop on September 28 from 11am to 3 pm.
