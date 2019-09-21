MSU hosts Family Weekend event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Families and students gathered for science experiments, food trucks and inflatables as Midwestern State University held its annual Family Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Angie Reay, director of recreational sports and Wellness Center, said “It’s a great thing for parents, families, cousins, sisters, brothers and whoever to come and see their student. It’s been about five weeks since they’ve moved in so it’s a good chance for everyone to come back and enjoy the campus and everything that’s going on.”
Food trucks such as Kona Ice and Taqueria El Cabritos were serving families at the event.
“We have a lot of great vendors here," said Reay. "We have Crashworks from downtown, we have inflatables setting up, we have a lot of university sponsors helping out with this. We have a lot of great support from the community as well. It’s a great experience.”
The Family Weekend Fun event was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featured a science experiment hosted by CrashWorks involving water, butane, fire and the participant’s hands.
Aly Ramirez, Crashworks Crashcrew member and 4-8th science education sophomore, said “What we’re doing here is basically a butane bubble experiment. Butane is actually lighter than oxygen so it’s great for this experiment. What I’m going to do is set my hand on fire but it’s in a safe manner, I promise.”
Water serves as a barrier around the hand so that the fire only heats up for a few seconds. Students still frantically reacted to the fire but Ramirez said this was just a natural reaction of the mind.
“We have a bowl here with soap water. The soap is going to help the butane bubbles stick to my hand and the water is going to allow a barrier to be on my hand so the fire has to actually get through the water before it can even touch my hand. It’s a process of thermal lag. Once the butane bubbles get hit by heat it breaks off the surface tension really quickly so it doesn’t have time to burn your hand.”
Families also enjoyed themselves at MSU by posing for pictures around the fountain, creating stress balls and colorful portraits, and some students even brought their dogs along for the event.
