MSU Texas police upgrade to new reporting system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An $86,000 Texas state grant has allowed the police department at MSU Texas to get a brand new reporting system.
This change replaces their old system which has been around for nearly 100 years. Officers can now make more detailed reports and the chief says it brings all the features of their desktops, to their squad cars.
“Now the data that’s really relevant to each offense, a lot of that data is collected and sent to the FBI,” MSU Texas Police Chief Patrick Coggins said.
They are now using the National Incident Based Reporting System, or NIBRUS, and it’s a huge step up from what they had before.
“There’s a great deal more data that wasn’t initially reported in the old system that will now be reported in the new system,” Chief Coggins said.
Their squad cars also got upgrades, now equipped with a tablet running NIBRUS and encrypted wi-fi for making reports in the field. Chief Coggins says their policing data can now be compiled with other departments and studied.
“Researchers can use it for crime prevention in the future, for research on crime prevention, as well as statistical reporting,” Chief Goggins said.
“Well I’ve yet to see any crimes on campus so i think they’re doing a pretty good job,” freshman Garrett Smith said.
“Everybody that I’ve talked to from the police department is really friendly and helpful, they can be kind of slow responding to things though which is an issue because sometimes things are time sensitive,” Chelsea Connor said.
“I think they’re doing a good job, i feel like they’re patrolling a lot so I can’t say I don’t see them often so I would say I feel pretty safe,” sophomore Je’vivre Benjamin said.
While this is more of a behind the scenes change for the department, students will see the change indirectly as it frees officers up to be more visible and active on campus.
