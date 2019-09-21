HPT Clay County: Pioneer Reunion brings together communities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -"It took us about one and a half or two and a half weeks."
Michael Sutton was part of the junior-class float team for Henrietta.
It took a lot to put their Minecraft themed float together.
“It was just a whole lot of everything, we went from cutting, gluing, taping, nail gun, staple gun. It was a whole lot of everything,” he said.
For those watching from the sidewalks, each float had something special that helped them stand out.
“I think there’s a lot more heart that’s poured into the floats the attitudes with people, everyone’s getting along enjoying it. A lot of heart and soul’s gone into this,” Henrietta resident Stan Prue said.
The fact that students put many of the floats together always dazzles Prue.
“The jobs they do is just phenomenal, that’s why I keep coming back each year," he said. "Mostly for the floats and what the kids can accomplish. That’s our future.”
For both Prue and Sutton, this weekend is all about everyone from the county having fun together.
“I love living in a small town where we can get everyone together and do something like this,” Sutton said.
“Yeah that’s what it’s all about, the community getting together and come as one," Prue said. "Whether you’re from Henrietta, Petrolia, it doesn’t matter where you’re from. It’s about everyone getting along and having a good time.”
