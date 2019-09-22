Nocona General Hospital unveils newly renovated facility

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - It’s a new era for Nocona General Hospital.
Today marks the official completion of their goal to bring the hospital out of the 70s and into the 21-st century. The whole process took two years and accumulated a total cost of $3.6 million.
“Anything we can do to modernize and provide the healthcare that we think our community needs is vitally important,” said the hospital’s CEO
A member of that Nocona community his entire life, hospital CEO Lance Meekins said hospital’s are important to small towns.
“In a small town, if you’re fortunate enough to have a hospital, they play a vital role,” said Meekins.
Meekins said these new renovations will help bring a new level of care to Nocona, as well as hopefully help with the recruitment process for new doctors, such as Kelly Roden.
Today’s unveiling also marked a welcome for the hospital’s newest family medicine doctor, who came from a small town herself in Colorado.
“I wanted to go somewhere where I could make the biggest impact,” said Roden.
After completing her residency in Tyler, Texas, Roden knew the place she could make the biggest impact was in a rural community.
“When you come to a small town, you’re not just a doctor, you’re part of the community,” added Roden.
“It’s vitally important that we keep it afloat, especially in this day and age where rural healthcare is under siege,” said Meekins. “Hopefully we’ll provide some pride to the community as well.”
