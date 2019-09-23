Altus police identify victim, arrest suspect in weekend homicide

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Police Department has taken a suspect into custody after a weekend homicide.
According to a press release, APD arrested Shaquille Traylor, 26, in connection to the murder.
Police say Traylor is suspected of killing Justin Mitchell, 32, early Sunday morning at the Apple Creek Apartments on South Park Lane. Traylor was arrested on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said the investigation is still ongoing into the murder and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
