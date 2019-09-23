Army redacts report on Texas training that killed 9

In this June 2, 2016 file photo, Morgan's Point Resort Fire and Rescue works on Lake Belton near the scene of an accident at Fort Hood at Owl Creek Park near Gatesville, Texas. Army officials have decided not to publicly release findings of the official investigation report on the 2016 Fort Hood training accident during flash flooding that killed eight soldiers and a West Point cadet. The Killeen Daily Herald filed Freedom of Information Act requests for the accident report conducted by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama. The nine military personnel died when their truck overturned while crossing Fort Hood's Owl Creek (Source: Michael Miller/The Temple Daily Telegram via AP)