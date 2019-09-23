BBB talks Torch Awards for Ethics

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda joined Jake in studio today to talk about the Torch Awards for Ethics.
The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is one way the Better Business Bureau fulfills their mission to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust.
They highlight and recognize those companies that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ethical business practices.
11 local companies and 3 local non-profits will be recognized for their commitment to business ethics and customer satisfaction all based by category.
- Arrowhead Roofing & Siding
- Dear Heart Designs
- Wichita Falls Omega Computers/dba Night Shift Computers
- Cornerstone Dental
- Greg Ciuba’s Paint & Body
- ProQuality Lawn & Landscape
- Prothro Blair Financial
- All American Car Wash
- Chick-fil-A Wichita Falls
- ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls
- Texoma Community Credit Union
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- First Step of Wichita Falls, Inc
- Work Services Corporation
These businesses are evaluated based on the BBB’s 6 principles for trust by a committee made up of various community leaders.
The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on Tuesday, October 29.
This event is open to the public.
Tickets, registration and any information you may want to find out about the event can be found online on the BBB Torch Award Wichita Falls website.
