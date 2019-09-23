Café con Leche Community Café at MSU

By Katelyn Fox | September 23, 2019 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 10:53 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight, Monday, September 23 Café con Leche is holding a community event at MSU in the Dillard Building from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Café con Leche focuses on helping first-time college students and their parents with financial aid forms, the enrollment process and also helps them set their education goals.

They empowers Hispanic families and communities with specific educational and economic tools that will help students achieve their dreams for a better future.

Upcoming 2019 Community Cafés:

Monday, October 7 at the Career Education Center from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 14 at Our Lady of Guadalupe from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

