Cocaine, marijuana seized on 287 near Childress

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man attempting to smuggle pounds of various drugs across the country as 50-year-old Willie Gates.
At around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, a DPS Trooper conducted a vehicle inspection on a truck tractor and utility trailer on US-287 near Childress.
The Trooper found 2 bundles of cocaine hidden inside a speaker and 10 vacuum-sealed packages of what appeared to be marijuana inside a suitcase in the truck tractor.
DPS seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine and 11 pounds of marijuana.
The drugs were allegedly being transported from Bakersfield, California to Jackson, Mississippi.
The driver, Gates, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance before being booked into the Childress County Jail.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.