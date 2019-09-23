Former TTU basketball star Andre Emmett killed in Dallas shooting

Emmett was named the Big 12 Player of the Week six times in his career and is second in program history with 10 games with 30 or more points. He would record 16 double-doubles as a Red Raider, including seven during his senior season. Emmett, who was 882-for-1,765 (50 percent) from the field in 128 games, scored a career-high 34 points against Missouri on Feb. 9, 2003 and finished his junior season averaging 21.8 points per game. A 6-foot-5 guard, he is the all-time leading scorer in conference play for the Red Raiders with 1,112 points and 17.7 points per game.