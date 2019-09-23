Iowa Park’s Green named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Week four of the high school football season was an interesting one with a few games getting canceled, others getting called at halftime and the Holliday Eagles playing almost until Sunday morning.
But the weather didn’t affect the athletes that did take the field; especially one quarterback who led his team to a huge win.
Iowa Park’s Trent Green was electric on Friday in the Hawks 46-0 win over Sweetwater, which went final at halftime.
Green threw four touchdown passes for 201 yards, he ran for 64 yards and a score and was on the receiving end of a Cirby Coheley pass for a touchdown.
In total, he racked up 294 yards and six touchdowns, all in one half.
Trent Green is the Blitz on 6 Player of the Week.
