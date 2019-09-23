Local man behind bars for hoax bomb

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 65-year-old, Dennis Mack Vails, is accused of planting a fake bomb at a Burkburnett church over the weekend.
Burkburnett PD received a 911 call on Saturday, September 21 that there was a five foot pipe with the label, ‘explosive,’ in front of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Burkburnett.
Police say the suspect, Vails, was leaving it at the church when an elder came to the door. Officers said the 65-year-old told the church-goer not to touch it and that it was an explosive meant for someone else.
Vails is being charged with a third degree felony for making a terroristic threat and a misdeamnor for the hoax bomb and for telling people it was real.
Vails remains in the Wichita County Jail on $6,000 in bonds for both charges as of Monday, September 23, 2019.
