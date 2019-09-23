Rain chances remain in the forecast, highs in the 80s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s how your Monday goes. Mostly cloudy skies with light southeast winds. We’ll be in the 70s through midday, then on to the 80s this afternoon. The chance of a stray shower stays with us today and tonight. We have high pressure anchored to our southeast and an area of low pressure to our west that will keep our skies agitated for much of this week as it slowly drifts east.
We’re seeing a broken line of showers from the Ozarks of northern Arkansas down to the Permian Basin. On the Hi Res Future Tracker, we see hit and miss, splash and dash type showers possible not only this afternoon but also this evening and overnight tonight. Those same rain chances stay with us Tuesday. High temperatures will return to the 90s by midweek and, after today, every high temperature in the seven-day forecast is above normal for this time of the year.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
