RBNC’s 15th Annual Not-So-Scary Halloween event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Erica Mitchell joined Jake in studio to talk about the River Bend Nature Center’s upcoming annual Halloween event.
This year is the 15th Annual Not-So-Scary Halloween held by River Bend Nature Center.
The event will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 2200 3rd St. near the main entrance to Lucy Park.
Tickets for non-members are $6 for adults, $3 for kids in costume.
Members get in for free.
They will have a costume contest that will start at 7:30 p.m., face painting, tasty food, pumpkin decorating, music by DJ Marcus “Maniac” McGee, cool games, fun crafts, a cakewalk, candy, a Flashlight Fun Trail through the United Children’s Garden and Wild Bird Rescue’s Feathered Ambassadors of the Sky will make an appearance.
The Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature Conservatory will also be open to the public during this event.
For more information you can always visit the RBNC website, Facebook page, event Facebook page, the RBNC Twitter.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.