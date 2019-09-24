Fair rain chances Tuesday, summer heat returns Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - I want to start with the weather headline and that is summer heat returning tomorrow and sticking around into the weekend. Our forecast high for tomorrow and Thursday is 94 degrees for Wichita Falls. This would be the equivalent of highs of 107 or 108 in early August. Our average highs this week are in the mid 80s. This has been one of our warmest Septembers in Wichita Falls history.