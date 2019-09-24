Fair rain chances Tuesday, summer heat returns Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - I want to start with the weather headline and that is summer heat returning tomorrow and sticking around into the weekend. Our forecast high for tomorrow and Thursday is 94 degrees for Wichita Falls. This would be the equivalent of highs of 107 or 108 in early August. Our average highs this week are in the mid 80s. This has been one of our warmest Septembers in Wichita Falls history.
Tuesday’s day planner shows slightly better rain chances than yesterday with hit and miss thunderstorms. Winds will be light from the south and highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. As mentioned earlier, summer heat is poised to return with temperatures nearly ten degrees above normal for this time of the year. The heat sticks around into the weekend when rain chances return to the forecast.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
