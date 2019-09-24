Fall’s here and so is flu season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday was the first day of first day of flu season and that means flu season is coming. Thousands of people across the United States will be infected and it will be here before any of us know it.
Pharmacies in Wichita Falls, like the one inside Market Street, are already offering the flu vaccine. One resident says it’s something he never forgets.
“Well I was in the store and they said they were giving flu shots and that’s exactly what I went ahead and did that,” Wichita Falls resident Randell Pope said. “I usually get it in October but this is close enough to October so it really doesn’t make any difference.”
Randall’s doing exactly what the Wichita Falls Health District is encouraging us all to do.
“We want everybody to get their flu shot, that’s the best protection against the flu is to get your yearly vaccine,” nurse administrator for the Health District Lynette Williams said. “It protects you from 4 strains of flu, so two of the A strains and two of the B strains, but you never know which kind of flu is going to be out there.”
While having the vaccine doesn’t guarantee full protection, it’s meant to prevent the virus from becoming serious. Randall says all of his shots have been effective and doesn’t remember the last time he got the flu.
“I haven't had any kind of reactions, bad reactions to it, so it just makes your arm sore a bit and that’s it,” Pope said.
The Center for Disease Control estimated in the 2017 - 2018 season, 79,000 people died from the flu, so they are urging everyone to get their flu shot sooner rather than later.
