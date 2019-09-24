JOB OPENING: Director of Technology

Director of Technology
KAUZ, LLC an American Spirit Media station and CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, Texas. is looking for a Director of Technology to join their team.
Job Duties and Responsibilities:
Able to manage and maintain complex television integrated systems with minimal supervision.
Design and construction of new engineering projects as directed by General Manager, Corporate and Regional Technology Leadership.
On call 24/7 to provide timely response to station off-air situation, equipment issues, transmitter issues, etc.
Contribute to the development, preparation and implementation of operating and capital expense budget and special projects.
Manage and control Technology Department operating expenditures.
Preparation and timely delivery of operational reports as well as status reports for on-going station projects, maintenance logs and compliance documents.
Must be able to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve master control, studio and production equipment issues.
Effectively present information and respond to corporate management, clients, viewers and general public.
Responsible for the management of continuous technical operations of the television station.
Responsible for the safety and maintenance of the company vehicle fleet and stations buildings
Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
Knowledge of FCC rules and regulations regarding television broadcasting Expertise regarding applicable electrical, mechanical, structural and civil engineering methods.
Practical working knowledge of plumbing, HVAC and basic construction techniques.
Professional RF engineering knowledge to maintain and repair all technical equipment in studio and transmitter facilities, satellite downlink and microwave transmission systems, news cameras and equipment.
If qualified, please send cover letter and resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com. Drug Screen and clean Driving Record Required. No phone calls please. M/F/D/V