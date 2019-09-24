LWV actively promoting National Voter Registration Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls is partnering with four libraries in Wichita County today, Tuesday, September 24.
League members will be on site at these locations today to help people register to vote, as well as update their information such as a name change or an address change.
League of Women Voters volunteers will be at the Wichita Falls Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Volunteers will be at the Burkburnett Public Library from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Electra Public Library will have volunteers from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Volunteers will also be at Iowa Park Tom Burnett Memorial Library from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The last day to register to vote for the November 5 Constitutional Amendment Election is October 7, in Texas.
National Voter Registration Day started in 2012 as an way to help Americans be aware and get registered to vote for upcoming elections.
Events will be taking place all over the United States today to encourage people eligible to vote to register and use their voices.
Millions of Americans each year lose their voice by not exercising their right to vote, usually because they are unable to do so or don’t know how to register.
The League will also help voters find information on candidates and issues.
For more information you can always visit the League of Women Voters website, Facebook page or their Twitter.
To check if you’re registered to vote in Texas and where your polling locations are, click here.
