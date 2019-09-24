Man with outstanding warrants yells swears at WFPD Officers

On September 23, 2019 at around 9:40 p.m. Officers with WFPD responded to a disturbance call in the 4600 block of Sierra Madre. When police arrived to the scene, Rivas yelled, “Come get me!” along with various swear words towards the Officers. Rivas approached officers at a brisk pace with his fists gripped, yelling “Shoot me!” as well as more obscenities. Rivas was ordered to the ground, but approached officers aggressively again, still swearing and screaming “Shoot me!” Rivas then turned around and tried to walk away. He was ordered to stop or he would be tazed. He continued walking and was tazed by police.