Man with outstanding warrants yells swears at WFPD Officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Juan Manuel Rivas, 21, was arrested on September 23, 2019 for Evading Arrest Detention and multiple outstanding warrants.
On September 23, 2019 at around 9:40 p.m. Officers with WFPD responded to a disturbance call in the 4600 block of Sierra Madre. When police arrived to the scene, Rivas yelled, “Come get me!” along with various swear words towards the Officers. Rivas approached officers at a brisk pace with his fists gripped, yelling “Shoot me!” as well as more obscenities. Rivas was ordered to the ground, but approached officers aggressively again, still swearing and screaming “Shoot me!” Rivas then turned around and tried to walk away. He was ordered to stop or he would be tazed. He continued walking and was tazed by police.
Rivas was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail for Evading Arrest Detention, along with 4 other outstanding warrants for Violation of Probation-Assault Family Violence, Expired Motor Vehicle Registration, No Driver’s License in Possession, and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.