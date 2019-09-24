News Channel 6 City Guide: 50 Plus Zone

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at the 50 Plus Zone. The activity center had been keeping men and women 50 years old and older active with a variety of programs. The price for the fun can’t be beat.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.