Suspect in custody over threat to Nocona High School

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Late on Monday September 22 Nocona High School posted a statement via Facebook about a threat to the school and decided to close school on Tuesday, September 23.
As of 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, Nocona had posted an updated statement via Facebook that law enforcement had taken the 16-year-old suspect to a juvenile detention and hearing center.
Law enforcement said that this was a verbal threat, the suspect had no weapons.
The suspect was a former student at Nocona High School but is no longer attending school in or living in Nocona, and was just visiting relatives when the threat was made.
Classes are to resume on Wednesday as usual.
