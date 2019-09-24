Tanker truck fire near SH 281 in Windthorst

There seems to have been a tanker truck that caught fire, possibly exploded. Crews are on the scene to contain the fire.
By Katelyn Fox | September 24, 2019 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 2:27 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lanes are closed in both directions along State Hightway 281 in Windthorst where it appears a tanker truck has caught fire near the gas station.

As of this time they have routed a detour around the incident.

The ISD posted a status that said all students and staff at Windthorst ISD are safe.

News Channel 6 has crews on the scene working to find out more about what caused the fire and how the containment is going.

