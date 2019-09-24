Tanker truck fire near SH 281 in Windthorst

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lanes are closed in both directions along State Hightway 281 in Windthorst where it appears a tanker truck has caught fire near the gas station.
As of this time they have routed a detour around the incident.
The ISD posted a status that said all students and staff at Windthorst ISD are safe.
News Channel 6 has crews on the scene working to find out more about what caused the fire and how the containment is going.
