Upcoming pottery event to benefit WF Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Amanda Culley joined Jake in studio today to talk about the upcoming Empty Bowls event.
Empty Bowls will be on Tuesday October 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art located at 2 Eureka Circle near the Midwestern State University campus.
There will be soups, breads, drinks and desserts from local restaurants at booths throughout the event. Disposable bowls and utensils will be provided at each booth.
Pottery bowls will not be used for tastings, however attendees will be able to select their favorite bowl from the handmade pottery selection. You MUST have a ticket bowls stub to exchange for a bowl.
Handmade bowls will be replenished throughout the event, so there will always be a great selection available.
Gallery pieces will be on display and available for purchase.
The People’s Choice Award will be awarded for favorite soup, based on the amount of cash donations from attendees.
All the proceeds from Empty Bowls will go towards the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and their Mission of “Uniting our communities to fight hunger with food, education and advocacy.”
You can join in the fight against hunger by partnering as a sponsor, artist, or guest for this event.
Each dollar raised for the Food Bank will provide roughly 3.4 meals for people in need right here in our communities.
They say together we can make sure fewer bowls go empty in our community.
If you would like more information about Empty Bowls, you can always visit their website and Facebook page.
