WF Medical Transportation Program back up and running

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A public assistance program that helps the medical transportation needs of the elderly and those with disabilities is back up and running after a brief stunt in the program funding.
Wichita Falls receives a grant from the state that pays the bus fares for those who qualify for free medical transportation.
The medical transportation funding runs on a two-year cycle, so it will be funded through 2021, at an amount of $177,000 a year.
Jenny Stevens, public transportation administrator said, “The 5310 funding is for those that are unable to make their medical appointments. It is due to a prioritization of their medical necessity.”
Money for the medical transportation program reportedly ran out a few weeks ago, causing those who utilize this program to pay 12 dollars round trip for their medical appointments.
Currently there is no word as to if there will be refunds given to those affected.
