Body discovered in Windthorst tanker truck fire

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - The Game Warden confirmed they have found 1 body in connection to this fire.
The identity of the deceased has not been released as of this time.
Lanes are currently closed in both directions along Highway 281 in Windthorst where it appears a tanker truck has caught fire near the gas station.
Witnesses on the scene say there was an explosion, however we do not have confirmation as to how the fire started by a Fire Chief or Fire Marshall.
As of this time they have routed a detour around the fire.
The ISD posted a status that said all students and staff at Windthorst ISD are safe.
News Channel 6 has crews on the scene working to find out more about what caused the fire.
