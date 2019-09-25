Backpacks full of new items donated to Wichita Falls’ foster children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Around 438,000 kids are in America’s foster system, with over 26,000 of those in Texas.
When kids in the foster care system are placed in new foster or group homes, they’re often taking their items with them in a garbage bag, a memory Rob Scheer remembers from when he was a kid.
“This is something that we all keep thinking the government is taking care of,” said Scheer, “and they’re not.”
After adopting his four children, he created Comfort Cases, which fills backpacks full of new items for kids.
Pajamas, journals, pens and toiletries are all included. Today 100 of those backpacks were filled at Phased IN in Wichita Falls.
“I just wanted to make sure that a child in the system got a case, and understood that they mattered. That we are really thinking about them,” said Scheer.
“It’s amazing what he’s done nationwide in making that transition for kids in the system less traumatic,” added Kile Bateman, the executive director of Phased IN.
Once the bags were packed, they were delivered to Children’s Aid Society.
Executive director Sheila Catron emphasized the importance of children in the system feeling like they have new items that belong solely to them once they get to a new location.
“We take for granted every day that we get to go shopping. They don’t get to go shopping. So it’s so nice to be able to get that and be able to rip the tag off and to be the first person to wear it,” said Catron.
She said even with the amazing community support they have, sometimes kids in Wichita Falls are forced to leave with a trash bag.
“We want our kids when they pack up and go into another environment, we want them to be able to have their things together and we want them to feel secure that they’ve got their things in luggage," she said, "so it’s real blessing to get that luggage.”
“When you start to educate people, then you see how wrong it is,” added Scheer.
Before Scheer left he promised Catron that he would always keep the kids of Wichita Falls stocked with new items and fresh Comfort Cases.
“Stop blaming the system,” Scheer said, “help me change the system.”
