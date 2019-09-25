Beacon Lighthouse employee wins state-wide award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An employee with the Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind was recognized for her hard work and cheerful attitude on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Jaime Chilton won the Artie Lee Hinds Award which is a state-wide award given by the Work Wonders program.
Chilton said “Keep on trying and never give up. Strive for the best you can be, and stay positive all the time.”
Beacon Lighthouse officials said Chilton has excelled at her job and is known for bringing joy to her co-workers.
Buddy Edgemon, President and CEO of Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind, said “We never had someone win the State Worker of the Year here at Beacon in my 40 years. So, I’m very excited for her. It was well deserved.”
The award was designed as a way to recognize the hard work and dedication of numerous employees of the Work Wonders program.
